COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about 14 cases in six days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,349 cases as of the May 16 report, up from about 6,335 on May 11.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,426 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,432 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, increased by two cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,395 cases, up six since May 11.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of May 16, DeKalb County has reported 58,342 cases and 949 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 8% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 331. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of May 17, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,693 cases, Fulton County by about 24,607 cases and Cobb County by about 2,891 cases.