Dunwoody-based Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb raised over $45,000 at a virtual fundraiser to assist people suffering from situational homelessness, according to a press release.

Family Promise is a nonprofit organization providing emergency housing and assistance to families experiencing situational homelessness. Situational homelessness refers to a type of homelessness that is temporary and could be resolved if a specific situation in the person’s life is fixed.

This affiliate of the organization is based in Dunwoody and assists families in DeKalb County and in the northern section of Fulton County.

More than 200 people attended the organization’s third annual “Meals With Meaning” virtual fundraiser, which focused on raising money for families in need. According to the press release, attendees at the fundraiser received a “behind the scenes” look at Family Promise’s work, and heard testimonials from volunteers, community members, clergy and families who have benefited from the program.

“While all around us the need continues to grow, we at Family Promise are growing to meet it,” said George Orlin, chair of the Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb board in the press release. “We are excited to expand our reach in this community as we build on the incredible strides we’ve made.”