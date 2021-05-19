In lieu of an in-person address, Brookhaven released a “State of the City” video to address challenges the city faced in 2020.

The city sent out the video in a press release on May 19. Residents can watch the video in its entirety here.

In the video, Mayor John Ernst and other city officials detailed how the city responded to the COVID-19 pandemic last year and provided updates on greenspace improvements, the city’s $40 million park bond, and continued construction on the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University campuses at the I-85 and North Druid Hills Road interchange.

In the video, Ernst discussed how Brookhaven responded to the pandemic as quickly as possible.

“Brookhaven has led on multiple different fronts,” he said. “From being very [quick] in Georgia to shut down, to having one of the first outdoor dining ordinances.”

According to the video, 2020 also marked the first full year of use for the “model mile” at Peachtree Creek, which was first opened in December of 2019.

“Brookhaven is about to become the center of the north metro network of trails, connecting the top end from Truist Park in Cobb to Tucker in Central DeKalb, and the Beltline in Atlanta,” Ernst said in the video. “All trails unified together.”

The video also goes over some of the previous year’s expenditures for Brookhaven’s $40 million park bond, which was passed in 2018. Those improvements include renovating Briarwood Pool at 2235 Briarwood Way, and shoreline restoration of the lake at Murphey Candler Park at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive.

The video also brought up the creation of Brookhaven’s Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission. The city started the commission in September of 2020 to address diversity and social justice issues following months of protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

“We want real change. We want to have a more perfect union,” Ernst said in the video. “We did not want to just sugarcoat something, throw up a commission, let it go by the wayside. We wanted substantive reform.”