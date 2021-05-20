COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose about five cases in three days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,354 cases as of the May 18 report, up from about 6,349 on May 16.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,432 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,433 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, remained the same.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,399 cases, up four since May 16.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of May 18, DeKalb County has reported 58,442 cases and 951 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 8% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 331. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of May 19, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,681 cases, Fulton County by about 24,607 cases and Cobb County by about 2,859 cases.