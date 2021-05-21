The Atlanta Police Department is seeking three suspects in a May 15 triple shooting in a Buckhead shopping center parking lot.

The shooting left three men wounded at the Lindbergh Plaza shopping center at 2525 Piedmont Road after what APD says is a dispute that began in the adjacent Peninsula at Buckhead apartment complex.

APD released only images of the suspects, apparently taken from security cameras, and did not provide physical descriptions.

Photos of three men the Atlanta Police Department says are suspected in a May 15 triple shooting in Buckhead. (APD)

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of suspects. Anyone with information can call 404-577-8477, send a text to 274637, or go to the Crime Stoppers website.

This story is based on a preliminary police report that does not include all the information APD might have. Anyone accused of a crime is considered innocent unless proven guilty in court, and details may change as the investigation continues.