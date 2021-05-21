The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Barfield Road lane closures

May 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., between Mount Vernon Highway and Abernathy Road, one right lane.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

May 21 and 24-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramps to Abernathy Road eastbound and westbound closed.

May 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

May 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

May 21-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Mount Vernon Highway, one left lane.

May 25-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Glenridge Drive closures

May 22, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and May 26-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

I-285 ramp closures

May 21 and 24-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

May 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

May 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

May 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

May 21, 25 and 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

May 21, 25 and 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Roswell Road ramp closures

May 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.