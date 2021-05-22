A shooting outside a Buckhead lounge May 22 wounded a person who may have been a bystander, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to a preliminary APD report, officers responded around 12:32 a.m. to 3186 Roswell Road in the West Village, the location of Hide Kitchen & Cocktails. The officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital “alert, concious and breathing,” according to APD.

According to the report, witnesses said that a man had fired several shots after a “verbal altercation” with security staff aftera several patrons were asked to leave. The victim “did not appear to be the intended target,” according to the report.

The suspect fled the scene. The suspect is described as a Black man with blonde dreadlocks, wearing a white T-shirt.

The shooting is part of a wave of gun violence happening citywide, which in Buckhead has recently included two killings and a non-fatal triple shooting. Among the notorious cases in the crime wave was the apparently unintended shooting death in December 2020 of a 7-year-old girl riding in a car past the Phipps Plaza mall.

A spike in violent crime is happening in cities across the country. In Atlanta, crime and policing have been major political issues for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who recently announced she will not run for reelection. And locally in Buckhead, crime has been a driver of a movement for independent cityhood.

This story is based on a preliminary police report that does not include all the information APD might have. Anyone accused of a crime is considered innocent unless proven guilty in court, and details may change as the investigation continues.