COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose by about 12 cases in six days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,366 cases as of the May 23 report, up from about 6,354 on May 18.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,433 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,439 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, remained the same.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,405 cases, up six since May 18.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of May 23, DeKalb County has reported 58,570 cases and 961 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 8% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 328. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of May 24, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,720 cases, Fulton County by about 24,715 cases and Cobb County by about 2,911 cases.