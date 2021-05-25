Two dozen local Rotarians came to the Solidarity Sandy Springs Food Pantry to help distribute 1,100 food boxes to food pantries and families.
The Rotary Club of Sandy Springs coordinated the May 20 delivery as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box program, an effort by the USDA to address food insecurity caused by the global pandemic. The food boxes contained fresh produce, milk, dairy and cooked meats. Four Rotary clubs participated in the event, including the Sandy Springs and Dunwoody chapters.
“It was a fun day and a great example of Rotarians from multiple clubs working together to make good things happen in our communities,” said John Neill, president of the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs.
The Community Assistance Center at 8607 Roswell Road received 100 of the food boxes. Solidarity Sandy Springs received 150 food boxes to distribute, and Malachi’s Storehouse at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Dunwoody received 150 food boxes.