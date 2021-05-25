Two dozen local Rotarians came to the Solidarity Sandy Springs Food Pantry to help distribute 1,100 food boxes to food pantries and families.

The Rotary Club of Sandy Springs coordinated the May 20 delivery as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box program, an effort by the USDA to address food insecurity caused by the global pandemic. The food boxes contained fresh produce, milk, dairy and cooked meats. Four Rotary clubs participated in the event, including the Sandy Springs and Dunwoody chapters.

Unloading the 1,100 USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes required a forklift to haul the pallets from a semi truck at the Solidarity Sandy Springs Food Pantry at 5630 Roswell Rd. in Sandy Springs. Members of the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs push a pallet to fellow Rotarians waiting to fill their vehicles for deliveries to area food pantries. (Rotary Club of Sandy Springs) Members of the Rotary Club of Dunwoody pass boxes from pallets to an SUV waiting to take the food boxes to Malachi’s Storehouse for distribution to disadvantaged families. (Rotary Club of Sandy Springs) The 100 food boxes destined for disadvantaged families in Dunwoody required multiple vehicles and a trailer so the Rotarians could supply their local food pantry. (Rotary Club of Sandy Springs) The Solidarity Sandy Springs Food Pantry hosted the delivery of the USDA food boxes and received 150 of them to help disadvantaged families in the city. (Rotary Club of Sandy Springs)

“It was a fun day and a great example of Rotarians from multiple clubs working together to make good things happen in our communities,” said John Neill, president of the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs.

The Community Assistance Center at 8607 Roswell Road received 100 of the food boxes. Solidarity Sandy Springs received 150 food boxes to distribute, and Malachi’s Storehouse at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Dunwoody received 150 food boxes.