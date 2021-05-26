Design work can begin on a new boardwalk at Brookhaven’s Murphey Candler Park.

At a May 25 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council unanimously approved an $860,000 contract with Excellere Construction LLC for the building of a new boardwalk at Murphey Candler Park at 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive.

The boardwalk is one of many updates to come out of the $40 million park bond the city passed in 2018 with 60% voter approval. The $40 million covers updates to all of the city’s parks, but $8.9 million was set aside for Murphey Candler Park alone. In addition to the boardwalk, the City Council has also approved the conceptual plan for a public “lake house” and a parking lot at the park.

The boardwalk would extend across the northern end of the park’s lake, where North Fork Nancy Creek enters the lake in a wetland area, according to city spokesperson Burke Brennan.

Brennan said the contract is expected to last for six months and includes design and construction of the boardwalk. He said a contract extension would be considered if the permitting process takes longer than expected.

“This is an exciting step forward on execution of the park plan at Murphey Candler Park,” said Councilmember Linley Jones during the May 25 meeting. “It is an important step in the access of the entire Murphey Candler Lake perimeter for walkers, joggers and so forth.”