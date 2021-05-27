COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose by about two cases in three days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,368 cases as of the May 25 report, up from about 6,366 on May 23.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,439 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,441 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, decreased by one case.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,406 cases, up one since May 23.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of May 25, DeKalb County has reported 58,629 cases and 962 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 8.1% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the number of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 324. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of May 26, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,723 cases, Fulton County by about 24,720 cases and Cobb County by about 2,906 cases.