A Dunwoody resident has been inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

Tony Barnhart, a sports journalist who covered college football for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for 25 years, was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame on May 22 at a ceremony in Macon, according to a press release.

Barnhart graduated from the Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia in 1976, and has lived in Dunwoody since 1994. After leaving the AJC, he worked for CBS and then joined the SEC Network during its launch in 2014.

Sports journalist Tony Barnhart with his display at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

The 65th annual induction ceremony took place at Macon City Auditorium on May 22. According to the press release, Barnhart was joined by his wife of 43 years Maria Barnhart, his daughter and her husband, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Barnhart thanked his family in his acceptance speech, according to the press release.

“I learned that when you have a great team behind you, there are no limits on your dreams,” he said in his speech. “And thanks to Maria, I’ve always had a great team to support me.”

Barnhart was one of eight inductees at this year’s ceremony. The others include former Atlanta Braves Tom Glavine and Brian Jordan, former Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton, former University of Georgia basketball player Janet Harris and professional women’s basketball player Maya Moore, who is a native of Georgia.