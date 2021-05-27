Netherlands-based Heliox, a company that makes fast-charging devices for electric vehicles, expects to open its new campus this month at 165 Ottley Drive in Buckhead’s Armour neighborhood.

The headquarters will include offices and a research and development division, expected to create 70 jobs total in the next year, according to a Georgia Department of Economic Development press release.

A Heliox charging station at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

In Europe, Heliox builds, operates and maintains charging systems for public transit, trucks, construction vehicles and port equipment. Among its U.S. customers is MARTA.

The company is partnering with Georgia Tech on internships and possible research and development partnerships, according to an announcement press release.

Katie Kirkpatrick, the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s president and CEO, said in the press release that the company’s arrival is another example of how “metro Atlanta is rapidly becoming a global hub for the EV [electric vehicle] industry with a wealth of innovative engineering talent.”

David Aspinwall, president of Heliox North America

David Aspinwall, president of Heliox North America, answered some of the Reporter’s questions about the new HQ.

What does the name “Heliox” mean?

The name Heliox was inspired by the ancient Greek word “Helios,” the god of the Sun, the most powerful energy source on the planet.

What is bringing Heliox to North America at the scale of a headquarters? Are there particular clients here?

We work with a number of partners and customers here in North America, which we’ll announce in the coming months. Overall, we see tremendous opportunity in this market to provide the charging infrastructure for e-mobility, which is experiencing high growth and will no doubt accelerate as the federal government commits to e-mobility.

What is the future of the charging industry looking like? Is one sector more dominant than others, such as public transit vs. private vehicles?

There is tremendous opportunity in both sectors, but definitely private electric vehicles have helped to pique both private and public sector interest in e-mobility and larger electric transportation infrastructure projects. The federal government’s proposed spending to electrify at least 20% of school buses and $25 billion to electrify transit vehicles is moving the industry ahead much more quickly.

What drew you to Atlanta in general and Buckhead in particular?

Atlanta is a growing e-mobility hub, and we’ll also have access to some of the brightest technology talent coming out of Georgia Tech. We’re also committed to meeting all UL and Buy America standards, meaning all of our research, development and assembly will be done here in North America.

What sort of research might you partner on with Georgia Tech?

DC Rapid Charging R&D, Vehicle-to-Grid research and development, [and] energy management innovation.