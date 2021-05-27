Just in time for summer school, the Fulton County Schools System on June 1 will no longer require that all faculty, staff and students wear masks.

Visitors are also now allowed at local schools. They must coordinate with their school for its procedures.

“After the CDC’s new guidance was issued to allow vaccinated individuals to go without masks, it has become impractical for the district to differentiate between those who have been vaccinated or not,” said the school district in a release.

Although the school district said the mask mandate ends June 1, it is still recommending that students, staff and visitors wear masks. The first summer school session will begin June 2.

Out of 8,600 employees who completed a survey, 80% have been vaccinated. More than 14,000 employees work in the school district’s 106 schools and support facilities.

The school district plans to continue this approach as it heads into the 2021-22 school year in August. It will monitor and consult with public health officials to make any necessary adjustments.