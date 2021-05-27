There’s a changing of the guard at Reporter Newspapers.

Amy Wenk, a longtime journalist and corporate communications manager, has joined as editor. She succeeds John Ruch, who has led the newspapers since 2016.

Wenk is a familiar name in Atlanta journalism circles and she previously wrote for this newspaper from 2008 – 2010.

Amy Wenk has been named editor of Reporter Newspapers

“It’s an honor to return to Reporter Newspapers, where I can follow my passion for good journalism and show how it makes our neighborhoods stronger,” said Wenk.

Wenk mostly recently worked at CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services firm, as corporate communications manager, overseeing the Southeast division for the Fortune 500 company.

Prior to that, she spent nearly eight years as a lead reporter for the Atlanta Business Chronicle where she also hosted a regular television segment on WXIA-TV.

Ruch is stepping down to cover metro Atlanta politics, government and other issues for SaportaReport. He will continue to contribute coverage of local government to Reporter Newspapers.

“It has been a privilege to serve our smart, passionate, vibrant communities, and an honor to lead a staff that has repeatedly earned some of the highest awards from the Atlanta Press Club and the Georgia Press Association,” Ruch said.

Amy Wenk can be reached at editor@reporternewspapers.net.