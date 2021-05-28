Fulton County residents looking for work can once again use the WorkSource Fulton career center in Sandy Springs.

Located at the North Fulton Service Center on Roswell Road, the career center has reopened to in-person services by appointment. It had shut down because of the pandemic.

In addition to its career centers in Sandy Springs and College Park, WorkSource Fulton operates a mobile unit that regularly visits Roswell. (WorkSource Fulton)

“The entire metro region continues to see heavy demand for several careers in logistics, IT and health care,” WorkSource Fulton said. “The top employers include hospital systems, such as WellStar, Northside and Children’s Healthcare.”

Top jobs include software developers, truck drivers and nursing occupations, the agency added.

At WorkSource Fulton, career advisors provide one-on-one counselling, along with workshops on topics including resume writing, financial literacy and interview skills. For those workers seeking a job in one of the county’s high demand industries, the agency may be able to cover training costs to enter that career pathway.

All Fulton residents can use the resource rooms to conduct job searches and apply for jobs. But individual services and training support are only available for county residents 18 and older who are unemployed. That includes those who have been furloughed or had their job impacted by COVID-19. Youth ages 14 and older can take advantage of individual services and training support if not enrolled in school, the agency said.

The WorkSource Fulton office is at 7741 Roswell Road, Suite 203 in Sandy Springs. Call 404-613-6800 or visit ATLWorks.org to schedule an appointment.

A WorkSource Fulton mobile unit is also on the road offering services. Appointments aren’t necessary. It visits Roswell United Methodist Church in Roswell, among other locations. Find the full schedule at ATLWorks.org and SelectFultonCounty.com.