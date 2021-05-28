The Dunwoody Woman’s Club has awarded scholarships recognizing academic and leadership achievements to three high school students.

The woman’s club – a women’s service organization established in 1971 – awarded three $2,000 “Student Achievement Scholarships” to college-bound high school seniors at its May 20 meeting, according to a press release.

President Maria Barnhart said the scholarship is funded by an anonymous member of the club. The donor requested the scholarship be created in honor of Lynn Wright – a member of the women’s club who is a retired teacher – to pay tribute to her work in education.

According to the press release, the scholarship is awarded to students who “demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, school and community involvement, and an exceptional desire for higher education.” Barnhart said a committee of club members chose the three winners.

Scholarship recipients Carly Spandorfer and Anna Wohlberg with their families and members of the Dunwoody Woman’s Club (not pictured: Anusha Merchant).

The first recipient, Carly Spandorfer is a 2021 graduate of The Weber School, and will be attending the University of Pennsylvania in the fall, according to the press release. Spandorfer plans to study psychology and Middle Eastern studies.

The second recipient, Anna Wohlberg, is also from The Weber School and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Wohlberg has plans to become a physical therapist and help children with developmental disabilities.

The third recipient, Anusha Merchant, attended The Mount Vernon School and will head to Barnard College of Columbia University in the fall. Merchant plans to become an advocate and organizer for marginalized communities.