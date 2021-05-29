On Aug. 27, soft rock duo Air Supply is set to kick off the new season at the Performing Arts Center in Sandy Springs, the first city-run events at the center since the pandemic.

The Performing Arts Center on Friday announced 50 scheduled events, including headliners Air Supply, Paul Reiser, En Vogue and Kevin Nealon. Other events include international artists such as The Peking Acrobats, Mystic India: World Tour, and Flamenco Vivo.

The Byers Theatre stage at the Performing Arts Center in Sandy Springs. (Special)

The headliners will provide good name recognition and give the city some bragging rights in the Atlanta region, said Shaun Albrecthson, executive director of Create Sandy Springs, which oversees arts and culture programming.

In all, there will be 70 performances during the 2021-2022 season, a mix of comedy, pop music, international music, dance, jazz and more.

“Odds are you’re going to find something that fits within the types of performances that you would like to see,” he said.

There’s a Passport to Culture series, which brings in different types of arts experiences.

Shaun Albrecthson, executive director of Create Sandy Springs, which oversees arts and culture programming. (Special)

The Family Time series focuses on bringing students in during field trips but also has public performances. “It’s geared toward those younger families where they can come in and enjoy the park and City Springs Splashpad, then come in and see a show,” Albrechtson said.

The reDiscover the Arts season also includes a holiday series, and the In the Studio series will feature a variety of performances in the Studio Theater. The series includes Fully Cured Comedy, Blue Stone Jazz, Classical Brunch and Local Sessions.

“Local Sessions is designed to bring in up and coming bands within the Atlanta region,” he said.

The final series is called Global Rhythms, which Albrechtson said features music from around the world. “This could be everything from music from Ireland to South Africa to Argentina. It’s really kind of a grab bag of experiences. It’s that multicultural feel for music that the community has been asking for,” he said.

Albrechtson said the community has a thirst to get out, see events and be together again. “The trick is … getting groups together again as safely and as responsibly as we can,” he said.

Tickets go on sale for members beginning May 29 and for the general public on June 5, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will range from approximately $7 to $100 depending on the event, giving more people an opportunity to attend a performance, Albrechtson said.

View the season lineup at CitySprings/Events. Membership information can be found at CitySprings.com/memberships.