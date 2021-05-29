Sandy Springs Police on May 29 arrested Braves player Marcell Ozuna on domestic violence charges.

Marcell Ozuna was arrested in Sandy Springs on May 29 on domestic violence charges (Sandy Springs Police Department).

Ozuna, 30, is charged with aggravated assault by strangulation under the Domestic Violence Act and battery under the Domestic Violence Act, according to Sandy Springs Police Department spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega.

At 12:26 p.m. on Saturday, police received a 911 call, requesting a response to a home on Windsor Cove regarding an assault in progress. The incident was between Ozuna and his wife, police say.

“As officers arrived to the home, they heard screaming coming from inside and noticed the front door wide open. Due to the exigency of the known facts, officers entered the residence through the open door and witnessed the suspect grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall,” Ortega said.

“In addition to the strangulation attempts, the suspect also struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury.”

The victim did have visible injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

Ozuna was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The Atlanta Braves Saturday night released the following statement on Twitter.

“We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner’s Office. The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner.”