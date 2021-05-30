Atlanta Police say they recovered six firearms during the arrest of a suspect who allegedly stole a car in Buckhead and fled from officers.

On May 29, a victim reported a stolen vehicle from an apartment complex in Buckhead’s Cross Creek neighborhood. Later that day, police spotted the Mercedes-Benz SUV in the parking lot of Lenox Square Mall and put it under watch. Hours after, a person drove away in the car, police say.

“A Georgia State Patrol trooper spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect fled from the trooper but collided with a stopped HERO vehicle and fled on foot,” according to the Atlanta Police Department.

On Sunday, APD shared a video on Twitter of the suspect running from the vehicle.

On Saturday evening, APD's A.C.E. Unit (Auto Crimes Enforcement), Phoenix and GSP, teamed up to catch a stolen vehicle suspect and recover six handguns! pic.twitter.com/kALBooYlkq — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 30, 2021

“The suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs, and six firearms, including one reported stolen on May 20 in a vehicle break-in, were recovered.”

Atlanta Police arrested Eric Deshaun Flemister, 26, who is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Flemister is being held at Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.