A Tex-Mex dish at Superica, which is coming to Dunwoody (Special).

Superica is setting up another metro Atlanta location, this time in the Ashford Lane complex at 4500 Olde Perimeter Way in Dunwoody’s Perimeter Place shopping center. The opening for Chef Ford Fry’s Tex-Mex emporium is scheduled to happen about a year from now. superica.com

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q has announced that a third location of its popular smoked meats joint will open at Brookhaven Station in the summer of 2021. “When my brother and I started cooking barbecue, we did so in our backyard in Brookhaven, and we’re excited about the opportunity to return to the neighborhood,” said co-owner and pitmaster Jonathan Fox in a press release. “We want to highlight elements of classic Texas barbecue culture and the flavors that we grew up with.” Plans for the space include “an open-air feel that stretches from the kitchen to an outdoor space and an easy to-go pickup window.” foxbrosbbq.com

Kefi, a “modern family club” affiliated with Chick-fil-A that includes Xander Coffee, was scheduled to close its doors in May after two years in business at 3637 Peachtree Road in Buckhead. A Facebook post earlier in the month thanked customers for “the outpouring of love and support” and added, “We are committed to making it the most joyful place for our members to be for the next few weeks.” xander-coffee.square.site

A shrimp dish at The Blue Plate (Special).

The Blue Plate is planning a June opening in Dunwoody at 5000 Winters Chapel Road “where the old Empire Pizza was,” according to owner Sade Williams, who told the Reporter, “I would describe our menu as soul-Southern comfort food with a modern twist.” instagram.com/theblueplateatl

Knuckies Hoagies’ owner Todd Broaderick says another branch of his sub shop will open in July at 6135 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. This will be his sixth location in the Atlanta area, with a seventh planned for Marietta in the fall. Most of them serve pizza as well, but these two new ones will not. “We’ve done well, despite the pandemic,” he said. knuckieshoagies.com