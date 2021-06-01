The Committee for a Better Atlanta (CBA) will host a day of virtual candidate forums for those vying for office in the City of Atlanta.

On June 8, CBA will host one of the first forums to feature candidates for Mayor, City Council President, and At-Large and District council members. The forums, open to all candidates, are an opportunity to inform voters on the policies important to the business and civic community. The event will allow candidates to respond to questions related to the CBA platform, which covers issues such as public safety, economic development and recovery, affordable housing, transportation, and many others.

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore.

Atlanta City Councilmember Andre Dickens. The Committee for a Better Atlanta will host a virtual candidate forum on June 8, featuring mayoral contenders including Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens.

Confirmed candidates include mayoral contenders Andre Dickens, Felicia Moore, Sharon Gay, and Antonio Brown; city council president hopefuls Doug Shipman, Natalyn Archibong, and Courtney English; and more than 25 city council candidates.

The city council forum will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and can be streamed at cbamorningforum.eventbrite.com. Mayor, city council and at-large districts forum is 1 pm. to 3 p.m. at cbaafternoonforum.eventbrite.com.