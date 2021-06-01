Sections of W. Nancy Creek Drive in Brookhaven will be closed for stormwater repairs in June and July.

At its May 25 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council voted to move $575,000 from its general fund budget to pay for the replacement of collapsed and corroded pipes along W. Nancy Creek Drive. Because of the repairs, the road will be closed for cars and pedestrians throughout June and July, according to an email from the city.

The section of the road between 1143 and 1177 W. Nancy Creek Drive will be periodically closed from June 2-4 and June 7-11 while equipment and materials are delivered to the area. That same section of the road and its sidewalks will be fully closed between June 14 and July 30 while repairs are in progress.

According to the city, traffic will be diverted along the road during construction. But access to homes will be maintained for affected residents. Brooklawn Road will be used as a detour during the closures.