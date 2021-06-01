A man is in critical condition following a shooting in a Dunwoody hotel parking deck on June 1.

Dunwoody police responded to a report of a shooting in the parking deck at the Embassy Suites on Crown Pointe Parkway just before 1 a.m., according to Sgt. Robert Parsons of the Dunwoody Police Department. Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

Parsons said in an email that the victim, who DPD has not named, was taken to an area hospital for surgery and is in critical condition. The man was a guest at the hotel.

Parsons said that the DPD is still investigating what led up to the shooting, but believe the victim had “some type of dispute” with an unknown person in the parking garage.

“We are investigating some leads right now but we have nothing else to release at this time,” he said.

This is the second recent shooting at the Embassy Suites. In April, 18-year-old Phazeon Harris was shot and killed. Dunwoody police have charged 18-year-old Gemero Anderson with the crime.

This story is based on preliminary information, and does not contain all the knowledge the DPD may have. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty, and details may change as the investigation continues.