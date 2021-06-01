Pam Tallmadge, the District 1 representative for the Dunwoody City Council, will not seek re-election this November.

Tallmadge said in an email that it was a tough decision, but it would be helpful for the council to have a “new set of eyes.”

“I love serving the people of Dunwoody, and it would be awesome to see some projects to finish,” she said. “But I came to the conclusion that [it’s] the best for Dunwoody to pass the baton and have turnover.”

Dunwoody City Councilmember Pam Tallmadge.

Dunwoody resident Catherine Lautenbacher is running for Dunwoody City Council in November.

Tallmadge has endorsed Catherine Lautenbacher, the program director for Leadership Sandy Springs and a 21-year resident of Dunwoody. Lautenbacher previously served as board president for the Dunwoody Nature Center and is board member for Discover Dunwoody, the city’s tourism organization.

Tallmade said Lautenbacher is “the perfect candidate” for the District 1 seat.

In an emailed statement, Lautenbacher said she has filed some financial and committee paperwork. The official qualifying dates for candidates are Aug. 16-18.

“I have volunteered in many different arenas here: schools, non-profits, city boards,” Lautenbacher said. “My job is centered on community leadership. I would like to take that experience and contribute in a bigger way. I believe in the vision of Mayor Deutsch. I want to help shape the future of my city.”