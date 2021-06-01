This week, Reporter Newspapers is featuring the Class of 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians from our communities.

These are students who excelled in the middle of a pandemic, navigating changes in their learning environment and perhaps disruptions in their lives.

As Lisa Herring, superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, said in a graduation booklet, “Despite the extraordinary challenges of the past school year, each of you has demonstrated the commitment to go far beyond the basic requirements for graduation and set new and higher standards for yourselves, your schools, and your communities.”

Here are the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Atlanta Public Schools based in Buckhead: Atlanta Classical Academy and North Atlanta High School.