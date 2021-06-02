The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce will receive an update on Georgia’s film industry during its June 10 luncheon.

Lee Thomas, the deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment Office, will speak to the chamber about the state of the film industry in Georgia and how it’s recovering from the pandemic.

Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music, & Digital Entertainment Office.

Thomas is a native of Atlanta and earned a master’s degree in film studies from Georgia State University. Thomas has worked with films such as “The Hunger Games,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Blind Side” and “Fast Five,” according to the state’s website.

The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel at 4386 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd. Those interested should register for the event at the chamber’s website. The cost for chamber members is $45 and the cost for non-members is $55.

The event will also be broadcast on the chamber’s Facebook page.