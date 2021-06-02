The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce will receive an update on Georgia’s film industry during its June 10 luncheon.
Lee Thomas, the deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment Office, will speak to the chamber about the state of the film industry in Georgia and how it’s recovering from the pandemic.
Thomas is a native of Atlanta and earned a master’s degree in film studies from Georgia State University. Thomas has worked with films such as “The Hunger Games,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Blind Side” and “Fast Five,” according to the state’s website.
The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel at 4386 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd. Those interested should register for the event at the chamber’s website. The cost for chamber members is $45 and the cost for non-members is $55.
The event will also be broadcast on the chamber’s Facebook page.