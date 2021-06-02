The children of a Sandy Springs woman who was killed this spring are planning a dance celebration in her honor.

A dance tribute is planned for Marlene Colon, who died earlier this year.

Marlene Colon, 73, was a popular fitness instructor in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

On April 5, police found Colon dead at her home in Sandy Springs, with visible injuries.

Chelci Chisholm, 59, who rented a room from Colon, was arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder, and obstruction.

Colon’s children and friends are now planning an event to celebrate her life and love of dance. A Zumba class is set for June 5 near the pool in the Spalding Lake subdivision, located at 3880 Spalding Dr. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

“As we continue to heal my brother, Loren, and I are hosting a Zumba class in my mom’s honor,” said Jonathan Colon in a release. “She loved to dance! Her license plate was ZUMBA4U, and she taught dance classes in Atlanta for 30 years … We are hosting [the event] at her neighborhood lake, so we can have one last fond memory of where she lived.”

Sgt. Salvador Ortega, spokesman for the Sandy Springs Police Department, said there are no updates in the case. Chisholm’s next court hearing is to be determined, and she is still being held at the Fulton County Jail, he said.