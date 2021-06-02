A new 7-acre park has officially opened in Dunwoody.

Dunwoody City Council members gathered on June 2 to officially open Waterford Park, located at 4565 Dellrose Dr. The city purchased the land from the Waterford Swim and Racquet Club in 2019 to add park space in the city and connect more neighborhoods through trail systems.

According to a city press release, the first phase of construction at the park is now complete. That phase included refurbishing two tennis courts and a pavilion, along with adding new sidewalks, parking, fencing, lights and rails.

“This neighborhood park helps us meet a goal of the city’s first Parks Master Plan,” Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker said in the release. “As far back as 2012, we identified the northeast portion of the city as an area in need of greenspace.”

City spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said the second phase of construction is expected to start in 2022. It includes plans for a bathroom, playground, and trails and bridges to help connectivity in the area.