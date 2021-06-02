Dunwoody residents will be able to recycle their electronics at a city recycling event on June 27.

The event will take place at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church at 1978 Mt. Vernon Road from 1-4 p.m., according to a press release. The event is free and only for those who live within Dunwoody’s city limits. Participants will be asked to show their ID when they check in.

Accepted recycling items include monitors, desktops, laptops, smart phones, and tablets. Cracked LCD televisions and monitors, light bulbs, radioactive materials and hazardous waste will not be accepted. A full list of what items can be recycled can be found on the city’s website.

Residents can register for the event here.