An Arizona-based wine bar known for its colorful bruschetta boards is eyeing a location in Buckhead.

Postino Wine Café could come to the Tuxedo Festival shopping center, according to plans submitted in Atlanta. It would occupy more than 4,000 square feet with an outdoor patio, taking over the former Flip Burger Boutique space at Roswell and Piedmont roads.

Neighborhood Planning Unit-B Tuesday night voted to recommend approval of an application to allow outdoor dining for a space “intended to be leased to a new food service tenant.” On a site plan, Postino is listed as the new tenant.

A screenshot from a site plan submitted in the city of Atlanta.

Postino Wine Café is a concept from restaurant group Upward Projects. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Upward Projects has posted a job listing for an Atlanta Area Director for Postino.

“Postino is disrupting the wine bar segment,” said the company in the listing. “Our vibe is fun, eclectic, inspiring yet familiar surroundings, offering high quality yet approachable wines paired with fresh and colorful bruschetta boards built for sharing. The menu is designed for sharing and pairing with our amazing wines with options for everyone.”

Postino currently has locations in Arizona, Colorado and Texas. A location recently opened in Dallas, according to an Instagram post, which gives a glimpse into the restaurant interior.

A representative for EDENS, which owns Tuxedo Festival, declined to comment.

A new fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant is also coming to Tuxedo Festival. Cava is opening its first Georgia location at the Buckhead shopping center, according to its website. It will replace Zoe’s Kitchen. Washington, D.C.-based Cava Group had acquired Zoe’s Kitchen in 2018 and has started converting some of the restaurants.