This week, Reporter Newspapers is featuring the Class of 2021’s top students from our communities.

Here are the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Fulton County Schools based in Sandy Springs: North Springs High School and Riverwood International Charter School.

These students include a 2020 Harvard Prize Book Award recipient and four-sport varsity athlete, Elle Mezzio, along with Riverwood newspaper editor-in-chief, Lauren Cohn.