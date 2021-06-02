The easing of COVID-19 restrictions will enable Visit Sandy Springs, the city’s hospitality and tourism agency, to move into offices at Heritage Green.

Sandy Springs spokesperson Dan Coffer said the staff will be on the top level of the Blue Stone Building. They will use offices in and around the conference room at the south side of the building.

Jennifer Cruce and her staff started moving this week into the Blue Stone building at Heritage Green at 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs.

No plans have been made yet on opening a welcome center, Executive Director Jennifer Cruce said.

The agency’s staff had moved out of Northside Tower at 6065 Roswell Road during the pandemic, she said. As pandemic restrictions ease they were looking for office space and this was available. The city will lease the space to Visit Sandy Springs at no charge.

Cruce said she is thrilled about events starting again. “It’s exciting for the world to start opening up again, to start getting back to normal hopefully,” she said.