Brookhaven’s parks are gearing up for the summer with food trucks and outdoor movies.

After taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brookhaven’s “Food Truck Roundup” is returning to Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Rd on June 16 from 6-9 p.m., according to a press release. The food trucks will be located on the north end of the park near a pavilion and the playground, and will continue every Wednesday through Oct. 27.

Food trucks are returning to Blackburn Park in Brookhaven (Special).

Each week, residents can peruse through eight different food trucks, purchase beer and wine from Moondog Growlers and enjoy live music. Seating is available at the pavilion, but attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs.

Residents can also enjoy Brookhaven’s first “dive-in” movie of the season. Brookhaven’s Parks and Recreation department will be showing Pixar’s “Coco” at Murphey Candler Park pool on June 12 at 8:45 a.m., according to a press release. Murphey Candler Park is located at 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive, and the pool is on Candler Lake West NE.

Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring snacks and drinks.