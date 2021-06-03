The group advocating separate cityhood for Buckhead will hold a June 16 fundraiser as it aims to bank the $1.5 million it believes is required to put the issue on the November 2022 ballot.

The newly renamed Buckhead City GA Committee — formerly the Buckhead Exploratory Committee — will hold the social event at the Tongue & Groove nightclub. Ticket prices range from $100 for young professionals to $2,500 for the “co-chair” level.

“Our goal is to raise $25,000 and to have 100 people at our event,” said Bill White, the committee’s chairman and CEO, in an email.

Bill White speaks at the May 13 Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods meeting.

White previously said the committee has raised nearly $500,000. He said a second, bigger fundraiser is planned for September with a goal of raising $250,000. The committee also will hold private dinners at supporters’ homes and at restaurants “who have generously offered their space for us to raise funds,” he said.

Emerging in 2020 from concerns about crime and city services, the separatist movement for a new “Buckhead City” gained official momentum this year with the filing of legislation by state Sen. Brandon Beach and state Sen. Todd Jones, neither of whom represent the neighborhood. The cityhood’s committee’s goal is to get the proposal through the state legislative process — despite opposition from the local delegation — and onto the ballot as a referendum that would be for Buckhead residents only.

The cityhood proposal has been highly controversial, drawing opposition from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the neighborhood’s major business organizations, among others. An anti-cityhood group called the Committee for a United Atlanta launched last month to oppose the effort.

For details about the cityhood committee’s fundraiser, see becnow.com.