COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes rose by about 15 cases in six days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 6,383 cases as of the June 1 report, up from about 6,368 on May 25.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,441 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,450 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, increased by two cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 3,410 cases, up four since May 25.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of June 1, DeKalb County has reported 58,765 cases and 966 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 8.1% were hospitalized and 1.6% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the number of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 319. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of June 2, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,773 cases, Fulton County by about 24,702 cases and Cobb County by about 2,924 cases.