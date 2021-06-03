New sales tax estimates could mean Sandy Springs will have an additional $3 million to spend on transportation projects if voters approve an extension of the transportation sales tax in the Nov. 2 election.

Fulton County increased its estimates of how much sales tax revenue the Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) II is projected to generate for the city from April 2022 through March 2027. It could reach almost $100 million, Public Workers Director Marty Martin told City Council at its June 1 meeting.

The conceptual design for the widening project includes Kayron Drive passing under Hammond Drive.

Tier I projects account for $84.7 million of the transportation projects, or 85% of the revenue. A partial widening of Hammond Drive remains the most expensive project on the list at $38.5 million.

The city began public outreach about its master transportation plan – which includes projects proposed for TSPLOST II – in June 2020. A variety of meetings, surveys, virtual open houses and a booth at the City Springs Farmers Market were organized to gauge residents’ interests and priorities, Martin said.

The highest number of responses on any project in the survey was 49 people.

“It’s just amazing to me that, in a city of 110,000 people, we got 49 responses,” Councilmember Chris Burnett said. “I’m shocked at such a low response number, especially if you are talking about spending $88 million.”

In his updated project list, Martin proposed using the additional revenue to add design work for the sidepath and sidewalk projects in Tier II to Tier I. This would enable the city to better understand the scope and impact of some of the Tier II projects, enabling a better construction process.

Sidepaths are shared-use paths located either on independent right-of-way or adjacent to the roadway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Complete Streets Design Policy.

The other TSPLOST II project list change Martin proposed was to add a Powers Ferry sidepath project to Tier III and adjust the roadway maintenance and paving in Tier III to balance the funds.

Tier I projects include: