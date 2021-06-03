The owner of a gourmet market chain wants to elevate gas station cuisine.

Paul Nair, owner of the Savi’s Provisions chain. (Special)

Paul Nair, founder of Savi Provisions, says he’s launching an upscale food and beverage concept at the Arco gas station that’s under construction in Buckhead.

Called UPop, for Urban Provisions Offering Petroleum, it will offer chef-driven prepared foods, beer, wine and liquor. It will also include a bistro with small plates, according to a release. UPop is set to open this summer, said a spokeswoman.

UPop is planned for a gas station on Roswell Road in Buckhead.

“This will be a higher-end experience,” Nair said in the release. “We are intentionally not using traditional convenience store items or big-name brands. The goal is to offer a highly-curated selection.”

UPop will be housed inside Arco, a gas station taking over the former Golden Buddha location at 3861 Roswell Rd.

Reporter Newspapers profiled Nair in an April feature. He currently runs 10 locations of Savi Provisions and expects to open nine more, including in metro Atlanta and downtown Nashville.