Dunwoody is asking for design input on two proposed sidewalk projects at Dunwoody Road and Vermack Road.

Two design options are on the table for the sidewalk projects, which are funded in the 2021 budget by Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), according to a city press release. The city is asking the public to review each plan and offer feedback through surveys on the city’s website. The deadline to offer feedback is June 30.

The Dunwoody Road project is expected to extend the sidewalk from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to the Sandy Springs city limit, according to the press release. It will also fill a gap in the existing sidewalk on Oak Pointe Place and Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

The first design option for this project would put a 6-foot wide sidewalk on the north side of Dunwoody Road. Near the city limit, a section of retaining wall would be required. According to the city’s website, this option would infringe on Dunwoody’s 75-foot stream buffer, but not on the state’s 25-foot stream buffer, so extra permits from the state would not be required. The estimated cost of this option is $415,000.

The first design option for the sidewalk at Dunwoody Road.

The second design option would put a 6-foot sidewalk along the south side of Dunwoody Road. This design option could require a longer construction period and higher costs because of impacts on an existing gas line and a proposed storm sewer. This option would infringe on the city and the state’s stream buffer, so additional permitting would be necessary. The estimated cost of this alternative is $495,000.

The second design option for the sidewalk at Dunwoody Road.

The Vermack Road project would fill a gap on the west side of Vermack Road from Womack Road south to the existing sidewalk next to Vermack Swim and Tennis Club at 4756 Vermack Road.

The first design option for this project would add a 6-foot wide sidewalk and a 4-foot grass buffer along the western side of Vermack Road. Additional drainage along the road may be necessary, and a few temporary easements would be required. The estimated cost of this option is $500,000.

The first design option for the sidewalk at Vermack Road.

The second design option for this project would widen the road to accommodate a bicycle lane on both sides of Vermack Road. The shoulder would have a 4-foot grass buffer, and there would be a 5-foot wide sidewalk on both sides of the road. Roadway drainage will be updated on both sides of the road, and some temporary easements would be required for construction. The estimated cost of this option is $1,200,000.