A man was shot Sunday at the InterContinental hotel in Buckhead and later died, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers on June 6 were called to the upscale hotel on Peachtree Road. “Upon arrival, officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound,” police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

Police said they detained a man at the scene. He was later identified as the victim’s brother, Marquise Daniel, 29, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Daniel is being held at Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.

The incident follows a string of crimes in Buckhead, including the June 5 shooting of a jogger on West Wesley Road.

“People are dying and we need answers and actions,” Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore said June 5 on Twitter. She’s requesting Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant attend the council meeting on Monday to share “what is being done to immediately reverse this trend.”