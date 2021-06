The Sandy Springs “Take it to the River” Lantern Parade returned June 5 after taking a year off due to the pandemic. Festivities began at Steel Canyon Golf Club, with the parade ending at Morgan Falls Overlook Park, where lanterns floated along the Chattahoochee River. Among the characters, there was a herd of flying pigs, egrets and dragonflies.

Sandy Springs resident Olivia Hollingsworth and Ethan Linehan with their handmade lanterns. Twins Genny and Ana Hilton, 5, enjoyed the parade with their mother, Megan. Karas Cahill and Clark Ashton of the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons, which performs at lantern parades across metro Atlanta. From left, Sandy Springs residents Ken and Michelle Periman with Youjan Kim and Hyung Pak. Lanterns include flying pigs, a mascot of Sandy Springs. The parade began from Steel Canyon Golf Club on Morgan Falls Road. Dragonfly lanterns at the parade. A flock of lantern birds. More scenes from the Sandy Springs lantern parade, which returned after a year off due to the pandemic. Some of the pre-parade activities.