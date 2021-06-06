Atlanta Police have arrested a suspect in a string of crimes in Buckhead over the weekend.

Gaelen Newson, 22, is a suspect in a string of crimes that happened in Buckhead on June 5 ( Fulton County Sheriff’s Department).

Gaelen Newsom, 22, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a crime.

The morning of June 5, a jogger on West Wesley Road was shot and wounded. Two other joggers also said they were shot at by a man in a silver car, according to police.

Later that day, a man was struck and severely injured by a silver car at the Collier Ridge Apartments. The vehicle matched the description of the car in the earlier drive-by shootings, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Newsom was arrested at the scene, and shell castings were found in his car, police said.

The incidents prompted Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore to summon police Chief Rodney Bryant to appear before the body at its June 7 meeting at 1 p.m.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Moore said in a statement.

Read the full story on Atlanta Intown.