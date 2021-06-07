The Brookhaven police are trying to identify a man suspected of stabbing a woman on the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

On June 5 at 5:30 p.m., the victim – who police did not name – was walking with her child along the Peachtree Creek Greenway, according to a Brookhaven Police Department press release.

Police said a man approached the woman and tried to speak to her. When she walked away, he stabbed her in the back before running away on foot. The woman had serious injuries, but is expected to survive. Her child was not injured.

A photo provided by Brookhaven police of the possible suspect for the June 5 stabbing.

According to police, the suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old who weighs about 160-180 pounds. At the time of the incident, the suspect is believed to have been wearing a white tank top, dark shorts, and a dark hat with the word “DOPE” written in colorful letters.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Brookhaven police at 404-637-0636. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477.

This information is based on press releases from the BPD and does not include all the information BPD might have. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty, and details may change as the investigation continues

Update: This article has been updated with the correct phone number for the BPD. An incorrect number was sent out in the original press release.