The Dunwoody City Council will vote on the city’s 2021 millage rate after holding three public hearings this June.

The anticipated maximum millage rate, or the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes, is 2.74 mills, according to a city press release. If the council votes to approve, it will preserve the same millage rate the city has held since incorporation in 2008.

The public hearings come following the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s office’s revaluation of real property tax assessments, according to the press release. The board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county every year.

According to the press release, the city experienced a year-over-year increase in the real and personal tax digest for 2021.

The first two public hearings will be held on June 14 at 6 p.m. and June 28 at 8 a.m. The third public hearing will be held during a special called City Council meeting on June 28 at 6 p.m., and the council will vote on the matter afterwards. Each hearing will be held at Dunwoody City Hall at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road.

All meetings will also be held virtually, according to the press release. Links will be posted on the city’s website the day of the meeting.