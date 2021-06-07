Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts’ annual Student and Faculty Juried Exhibition will include a “teen invitational” for the first time.

The exhibit will begin on June 10, and will include its usual spread of work from Spruill’s adult students and instructors, according to Gallery Director Jennifer Price. In addition, this year’s exhibition will also feature an official “teen invitational” portion, allowing for younger Spruill students to participate.

“While the juried exhibit has included selections from Spruill youth in previous years, this is the first year for the teen invitational,” Price said in an email. “The two winners will receive credit for a free quarterly Spruill arts youth class.”

Price said Spruill instructors John Gresens and John Horne picked six teenagers – two ceramics students and four drawing students – as candidates for the invitational.

The opening reception for the exhibition will be held at the Spruill Gallery at 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Rd on June 10 from 5-8 p.m. During the reception, jurors will select winners for a number of categories. After the opening, the exhibition will run until Aug. 21, according to Spruill’s website.

The opening reception is free for all to attend, with snacks and drinks served outside. Masks will be required inside the gallery while not actively drinking or eating.

Price said the winners for this year’s awards have not been announced yet, but Steve Cole and Brooke Adams of the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in Atlanta are this year’s judges. Prizes include $1,000 for the adult chosen for “Best in Show,” $500 for “Best Two-Dimensional Work” and $500 for “Best Three-Dimensional Work.”