Sandy Springs Police has its crisis negotiation team trying to make contact with an armed person barricaded inside a unit at the Arium Morgan Falls apartment complex on Spring Creek Lane.

The police department reported on Twitter at 1:10 p.m. that it was working an incident in which a person who shot a firearm was barricaded inside an apartment.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. Adair Lane is closed, from Grogans Ferry to Morgans Fall roads. Several buildings within the apartment complex at 8085 Adair Lane were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported, including Sandy Springs officers or U.S. Marshal Service agents, SSPD said at 2:44 p.m. Police said that no one in the vicinity is in danger as the suspect is contained within the apartment.