A suspect who was barricaded in a Sandy Springs apartment was found dead shortly after three hostages were released, Sandy Springs Police reported.

The person was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The apartment in Arium Morgan Falls at 8085 Adair Lane was cleared just after 4 p.m., approximately three hours after the incident began.

The hostages were reported as being released a few minutes before the suspect was found in the apartment.

Police said the suspect was identified as Gary Anthony Creek, an alleged Triple C gang founder. He was charged in a conspiracy responsible for more than 40 murders and attempted murders in Baltimore, the Baltimore field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) reported on Twitter.

Fugitive Gary Creek deceased from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Atlanta after hostage situation today. We’re grateful the victims are safe & no officers or bystanders were harmed. We thank @SandySprings_PD @USMarshalsHQ @ATFAtlanta for their quick action & assistance — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) June 8, 2021

Police reported the situation was being treated as as hostage situation at 3:43 p.m.

“We continue our efforts to make contact [with] the barricaded person. We are treating this as a hostage situation & are taking every precaution [with] the safety of everyone in mind,” the SSPD said at that time on Twitter.

Sandy Springs Police brought in its crisis negotiation team to make contact with the armed suspect.

The police department reported on Twitter at 1:10 p.m. that it was working an incident in which a person who shot a firearm was barricaded inside an apartment.

Residents were asked to avoid the area. Adair Lane was closed, from Grogans Ferry to Morgans Fall roads. Several buildings within the apartment complex at 8085 Adair Lane were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported, including Sandy Springs officers or U.S. Marshal Service agents, SSPD said at 2:44 p.m.