Atlanta Public Schools has reversed course on an earlier start time for high schools after outcry from students and parents.

In May, APS announced that the first bell for high school would be 7:45 a.m. – 45 minutes earlier than usual – as part of a recalibration to make up for lost education time during the pandemic. The move prompted a petition and accusations that APS didn’t consult with parents before making the time change.

After feedback from parents, staff and a survey, APS has adjusted the school bell schedule to the following:

Elementary School: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. (Previously 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Middle School: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. (Previously 9:05 a.m. – 4:05 p.m.)

High School: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (Previously 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

