A boxing-inspired fitness studio could come to Buckhead Village.

Pepper Boxing is planning a new location at 3090 Early Street, according to a permit filed in Atlanta. The studio would be located behind the Buckhead Theatre and next to shops including Onward Reserve. The buildout for the nearly 4,500-square-foot studio could cost $500,000, according to the permit.

Pepper Boxing offers a 50-minute workout class that combines shadowboxing, heavy bag combinations, weighted bar exercises and intense training intervals, according to its website.

“Pepper Boxing is a guided workout that pairs high-energy music with elements of boxing and weighted bar exercises that promise an invigorating full body workout,” it says online.

Pepper Boxing currently has one metro Atlanta location at The Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use project surrounding the Braves stadium in Cobb County.

Pepper Boxing did not return a request for comment. A representative for real estate firm EDENS, which owns the building at 3090 Early Street, declined to comment.

